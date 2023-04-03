Hall County Sheriff's Office searching for woman with limited communication skills

article

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate 29-year-old Deidre Rameriz.

She was last seen on April 2 at around 5 p.m. in the area of Hewell Road and Timber Ridge Road.

Rameriz is 5' 2" and 130 pounds. She has black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tie-die sleeveless shirt, jeans and orange converse shoes. According to the sheriff's office, Rameriz has minimal communication skills.

If you have any information that can help, please call 770-536-8812 or 911.