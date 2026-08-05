Hall County proposed tax hike explained: Here is what you will pay

The Brief Hall County officials clarified a proposed property tax increase after a mandatory public notice cited a 14.12% hike. Most property owners will experience an overall tax rate reduction due to cuts across other County tax districts. Commissioners scheduled three upcoming public hearings on Aug. 13, Aug. 24 and Aug. 27 to discuss the millage rates.



Hall County officials clarified how proposed millage rates will impact local property owners after a legally required public notice identified a 14.12% property tax increase.

Hall County tax rates

What we know:

State law mandates local governments advertise a tax hike whenever the proposed General Fund millage rate surpasses the calculated rollback rate, even if cuts in other tax districts offset the cost.

The 14.12% figure stems from a proposed General Fund millage rate of 3.565 mills, which sits 0.441 mills above the calculated rollback rate.

Unincorporated Hall County residents will see proposed rate cuts that fully offset the General Fund hike, resulting in a net decrease of 0.113 mills. Most incorporated residents will receive an overall reduction of 0.078 mills, while City of Gainesville residents face an overall increase of 0.302 mills.

What they're saying:

"The required notice focuses on the General Fund millage rate, but we want residents to understand the full picture," Board of Commissioners Chairman David Gibbs said. "Hall County is proposing changes across multiple tax districts, and the impact will vary depending on where a resident lives, but the majority of our residents will see an overall decrease."

Hall County commission hearings

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed whether any adjustments will be made to the proposed tax rates prior to the final board vote.

It remains unclear how many residents plan to speak or present feedback during the upcoming public meetings.

Hall County public schedule

What's next:

The Hall County Board of Commissioners will evaluate the proposed millage rates after hosting three public hearings during regularly scheduled meetings on Aug. 13, Aug. 24 and Aug. 27.