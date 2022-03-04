Diabetic Hall County man missing for days without medication

article

Deputies are desperately searching for a Hall County man who went missing without his needed diabetes medication.

Officials say 51-year-old Daniel Rich was last seen in the area of Tranquility Drive and Winder Highway on Wednesday night.

Rich's vehicle, a 2021 Mercedes-Benz with the license plate CSE8886, was spotted in the Marietta area.

Police say his family is concerned with his well-being, and he does not have his medication for his diabetes.

Officials describe the missing man as 5-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 240 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information that could help find Daniel Rich, please call investigators at 770-533-7187.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE