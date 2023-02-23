3 arrested in major Hall County drug bust

Deputies made three arrests in a major bust in Hall County this month.

David Nathaniel Jones, 45, Andrew Carter Ownby, 25, and Hope Dockery, 19, all from Murphy, North Carolina, each face a count of trafficking fentanyl and trafficking methamphetamine. Jones also faces additional charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

This stems from a Valentine's Day traffic stop in the 400 block of Jesse Jewell Parkway.

(Hall County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say 40 grams of fentanyl with a street value of about $20,000 and 90 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of about $19,000 were taken off the streets. Also seized was a handgun and $3,000 in cash, deputies say.

This was a multi-state investigation involving law enforcement agencies in both Georgia and North Carolina.