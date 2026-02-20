Hall County high school coach charged with raping family member
BANKS COUNTY, Ga. - A Hall County high school teacher and soccer coach was arrested and charged with raping an underage family member, according to the Banks County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
Deputies arrested Felipe Esteban Nunez at his Gainesville home on Feb. 13 after the alleged victim reported the assault to the sheriff's office. According to the victim, the crimes occurred at a residence in Banks County between 2018 and 2019.
Nunez faces charges of rape, aggravated sexual battery, and child molestation.
Local perspective:
Nunez was hired by Hall County Schools in 2024 to teach Spanish and coach the junior varsity boys soccer team at Chestatee High School. Following his arrest, the district placed him on administrative leave.
In a statement, the district noted it does not believe the charges involve any Hall County students. However, officials emphasized they take the allegations seriously and will take appropriate action as the legal process moves forward.
The Source: Information on Nunez's arrest came from the Banks County Sheriff's Office. Information on Nunez's employment at Hall County schools came from the district.