Hall County deputies searching for shooting suspect with distinct tattoos

Hall County deputies are searching for a man connected to a Thursday night shooting on Microwave Tower Road.

Police obtained warrants for the arrest of 23-year-old Emilio Daniel Moran on two counts of aggravated assault.

Police said Moran fired shots and ran from the scene. First responders rushed a person with a hip wound to the hospital in stable condition. No other injuries occurred, police said.

Deputies and K-9 could not find Moran immediately after the incident.

Emilo Daniel Moran, 23, wanted for aggravated assault in Hall County.

Investigators learned Moran was dropped off at the residence to retrieve some of his belongings from a previous relationship. There was an argument outside of the home before Moran allegedly shot a handgun in front of several people and children.

Moran is 5-foot-8 and weighs 215 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos below and beside each of his eyes.

Police urge anyone with information to contact a detective at 770-533-7813.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.