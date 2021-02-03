Deputies: Father shoots daughter before shooting himself in Hall County

Hall County investigators are working to learn what led up to a murder-suicide attempt in Tuesday.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to the 3000 block of Old Pleasant Hill Road around 4:30 p.m. and found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

82-year-old Horace Owens shot his 62-year-old daughter before shooting himself, deputies say. Investigators confirmed the shooting happened because of a domestic dispute at the home on Old Pleasant Hill Road.

Hall County Fire Services took Owens and the daughter to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials confirmed Owens was listed as being in critical condition, while the daughter was in stable condition.

An investigation continues.

