Hall County deputies arrest woman for stealing from 93-year-old

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The Brief A Sautee-Nacoochee woman was arrested Sunday after investigators say she exploited a 93-year-old friend by stealing her car and money. Authorities began looking into Karen Dolores Dobbs-Gresham, 61, in February after a report of stolen funds and a forged car title. Dobbs-Gresham was released from the Hall County Jail on Monday after posting a $6,500 bond for multiple felony charges.



A woman from Sautee-Nacoochee is facing several felony charges after allegedly taking advantage of a 93-year-old Hoschton woman she had cared for.

What we know:

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation Feb. 25 after a report from Adult Protective Service. The victim’s daughter discovered Karen Dolores Dobbs-Gresham, 61, had used the victim’s credit cards and bank accounts to pay for personal items.

Investigators found that Dobbs-Gresham and the victim had been longtime friends. While providing care for the older woman, the suspect is accused of stealing a bank card and a tablet.

The backstory:

The sheriff's office determined Dobbs-Gresham forged the victim's signature on a vehicle title to transfer a Hyundai Tucson owned by the victim into her own name. During a search of the suspect's home on April 1, deputies took the car, an iPad and several personal documents.

Warrants for the arrest were issued on April 20. Dobbs-Gresham was taken into custody Sunday and was released from the Hall County Jail on Monday after posting a $6,500 bond.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not said if there are any other potential victims associated with the suspect's caretaking history. It is also unclear when Dobbs-Gresham is scheduled to appear in court for these charges.