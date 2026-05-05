Hall County deputies arrest woman for stealing from 93-year-old
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A woman from Sautee-Nacoochee is facing several felony charges after allegedly taking advantage of a 93-year-old Hoschton woman she had cared for.
What we know:
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation Feb. 25 after a report from Adult Protective Service. The victim’s daughter discovered Karen Dolores Dobbs-Gresham, 61, had used the victim’s credit cards and bank accounts to pay for personal items.
Investigators found that Dobbs-Gresham and the victim had been longtime friends. While providing care for the older woman, the suspect is accused of stealing a bank card and a tablet.
The backstory:
The sheriff's office determined Dobbs-Gresham forged the victim's signature on a vehicle title to transfer a Hyundai Tucson owned by the victim into her own name. During a search of the suspect's home on April 1, deputies took the car, an iPad and several personal documents.
Warrants for the arrest were issued on April 20. Dobbs-Gresham was taken into custody Sunday and was released from the Hall County Jail on Monday after posting a $6,500 bond.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office has not said if there are any other potential victims associated with the suspect's caretaking history. It is also unclear when Dobbs-Gresham is scheduled to appear in court for these charges.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, which conducted the investigation into the report filed by Adult Protective Service and the victim's daughter.