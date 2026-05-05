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Hall County deputies arrest woman for stealing from 93-year-old

Published  May 5, 2026 5:29pm EDT
Hall County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Karen Dolores Dobbs-Gresham booking photo (Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office) 

The Brief

    • A Sautee-Nacoochee woman was arrested Sunday after investigators say she exploited a 93-year-old friend by stealing her car and money.
    • Authorities began looking into Karen Dolores Dobbs-Gresham, 61, in February after a report of stolen funds and a forged car title.
    • Dobbs-Gresham was released from the Hall County Jail on Monday after posting a $6,500 bond for multiple felony charges.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A woman from Sautee-Nacoochee is facing several felony charges after allegedly taking advantage of a 93-year-old Hoschton woman she had cared for.

What we know:

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation Feb. 25 after a report from Adult Protective Service. The victim’s daughter discovered Karen Dolores Dobbs-Gresham, 61, had used the victim’s credit cards and bank accounts to pay for personal items.

Investigators found that Dobbs-Gresham and the victim had been longtime friends. While providing care for the older woman, the suspect is accused of stealing a bank card and a tablet.

The backstory:

The sheriff's office determined Dobbs-Gresham forged the victim's signature on a vehicle title to transfer a Hyundai Tucson owned by the victim into her own name. During a search of the suspect's home on April 1, deputies took the car, an iPad and several personal documents.

Warrants for the arrest were issued on April 20. Dobbs-Gresham was taken into custody Sunday and was released from the Hall County Jail on Monday after posting a $6,500 bond.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not said if there are any other potential victims associated with the suspect's caretaking history. It is also unclear when Dobbs-Gresham is scheduled to appear in court for these charges.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, which conducted the investigation into the report filed by Adult Protective Service and the victim's daughter.

Hall CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews