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Positive rabies test in Lithonia: What we know now

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 5, 2026 4:48pm EDT
Lithonia
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A dead cat found in the Lithonia area tested positive for rabies Sunday, according to DeKalb County officials.
    • Georgia is a rabies-endemic state where the virus is present all year, making annual pet vaccinations a requirement.
    • Residents are urged to secure garbage cans and remove outdoor feeding stations to prevent attracting potentially infected wildlife.

LITHONIA, Ga. - A dead cat recently found in the Lithonia area has tested positive for rabies, prompting a warning from DeKalb County health officials.

What we know:

The cat tested positive for the virus Sunday. Officials noted that Georgia is an endemic state for rabies, meaning the virus is present throughout the entire year. It is common for the county to report several cases of the disease annually.

Rabies is a disease that affects the brain and is typically passed between animals, though it can spread to humans. The virus is transmitted through saliva, usually during a bite from an infected animal.

What you can do:

Residents are responsible for vaccinating their pets every year and must register the tags with DeKalb County Animal Control. To lower the risk of wildlife encounters, you should eliminate outdoor feeding stations and make sure garbage cans are not accessible.

If you or a pet has been bitten or scratched by an animal, you should seek medical attention immediately. Additionally, watch your pets for any unusual behavior and report concerns to authorities.

For more information or to report a bite, you can contact DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. For reports needed after hours, call 404-294-2519. 

What we don't know:

The county has not specified if any people or other pets had direct contact with the cat before it died. Officials stated that wild animal trapping will only take place if a person or domestic pet has already been bitten or scratched.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Communications Department, which issued a formal release regarding the positive rabies test in the Lithonia area.

LithoniaNewsPets and Animals