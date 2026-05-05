The Brief Singhasouk "Danny" Phanouvong, 51, is being held without bond after he allegedly set fire to a temple he used to attend when he was growing up. The temple's attorney stated that Phanouvong grew up in Central Florida and was known to the community. Phanouvong is currently being held without bond in the Volusia County Branch Jail.



A place of worship is now covered in ashes.

Shattered glass, toppled statues, and a scorched monks' residence mark the aftermath of a suspected arson at the Wat Navaram Buddhist Temple.

Now, a Georgia man, accused of purposely setting the Wat Navaram Buddhist Temple on fire, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting arrest with violence. He is being held on no bond based on "a danger to the community," a Volusia County judge said on May 4.

What we know:

Authorities arrested Singhasouk "Danny" Phanouvong, 51, after Sanford Police received a call around 9:30 p.m., May 2, that someone was setting the temple on fire. Police arrived at the temple, hearing alarms going off and seeing Phanouvong get into his vehicle.

Officers attempted to get Phanouvong's attention, telling him to come over, but he drove away, a Sanford Police arrest report said.

Police chased Phanouvong through multiple counties – Seminole, Volusia and Flagler – as Sanford Fire put out the active fire. Florida Highway Patrol was called to assist in the chase, which ended in St. Johns County when troopers stopped Phanouvong with a PIT maneuver.

RELATED: Man arrested for setting fire to Sanford temple, high-speed chase, officials say

Watch: Alleged arson caught on camera

Wat Navaram Buddhist Temple responds

In a statement to FOX 35, the temple said:

"Wat Navaram Bhuddists Temple is deeply saddened by the vandalism of our place of worship. Although shaken, our community is grateful for the quick response by local law enforcement and thankful for all the well wishes and support from around the globe."

FOX 35's Alexus Cleavenger spoke with the temple's attorney, who said Phanouvong is known to the temple. Before he lived in Atlanta, he grew up in Central Florida and attended the temple, the attorney said.

"Everyone is still in shock right now," the temple's attorney said. He called the area where the fire was set the "heart and soul" of the temple.

The damage took place in the temple's everyday worship area, Cleavenger reported, but extends throughout the property, including to outside worship areas and the temple's van.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the alleged arson is not known.

What's next:

Phanouvong is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail. He is being held on no bond.