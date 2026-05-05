Gainesville woman faces 12 charges for allegedly injuring son

The Brief A 23-year-old Hall County woman faces 12 felony charges after investigators said she caused six fractures to her 20-month-old son. Deputies said the injuries occurred on three separate occasions in April at a home on Sailors Avenue, resulting in broken arms, collarbones and a leg. The child is currently recovering at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and has been placed in the care of state child welfare officials.



A Hall County woman is in jail without bond after deputies said she forcefully grabbed and injured her toddler son on multiple occasions last month.

What we know:

Amy Suzan Pittman, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with six counts each of first-degree cruelty to children and aggravated battery, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said the 20-month-old boy suffered two fractures to his left arm, one to his right arm, fractures in both clavicles and one in his left leg.

The case began following a referral from the Division of Family and Children Services, and a judge denied Pittman bond during her first court appearance.

Derreck Booth with the sheriff's office said Pittman grabbed the child’s limbs and "pulled forcefully and suddenly" during three separate incidents between April 14 and April 30.

What we don't know:

While the injuries are described as serious, officials have not specified the long-term prognosis for the boy's recovery.

What's next:

The boy is continuing to recover at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta while in the custody of the Division of Family and Children Services.