Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Walton County, Haralson County, Newton County, Lamar County, Henry County, Fannin County, Troup County, Pike County, Bartow County, Meriwether County, Clayton County, Heard County, Dawson County, Douglas County, Jasper County, Gwinnett County, Banks County, South Fulton County, Carroll County, Butts County, White County, Union County, Fayette County, Upson County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Cherokee County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Lumpkin County, Gilmer County, Polk County, Hall County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Forsyth County, Spalding County, Jackson County, Gordon County, Barrow County, Floyd County, Towns County, Dade County, Pickens County, Coweta County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, Chattooga County

Gas hits $4.50 nationwide; nearing $4 in metro Atlanta

By
Published  May 5, 2026 12:36pm EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The national average gas price has reached $4.50, the highest since July 17, 2022.
    • Georgia drivers are paying less than the national average, but prices are rising quickly.
    • Global tensions and supply issues are expected to keep prices volatile.

ATLANTA - Gas prices are climbing nationwide, with the average cost of a gallon now hitting $4.50 — the highest level since July 17, 2022, according to GasBuddy.

What we know:

The increase comes as prices have risen in all 50 states, with some of the sharpest jumps happening over the past week.

In Georgia, drivers are still paying less than the national average, with prices around $3.93 statewide and closer to $4 in metro Atlanta. Even so, prices locally have surged more than 24 cents in the past week and are up more than a dollar compared to this time last year.

Experts say the biggest factor driving prices is the cost of crude oil, which makes up more than half of what consumers pay at the pump. Refining, transportation, and taxes also contribute to the overall price.

Global events are also playing a major role. Ongoing tensions tied to the conflict involving Iran and uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz — a key route for oil shipments — have disrupted supply and pushed prices higher.

Other factors, including a weaker U.S. dollar and shifting oil production levels, are adding to the volatility and making it difficult to predict where prices will go next.

Analysts say even if supply improves, it could take weeks or months for prices to stabilize, and fluctuations are likely to continue in the near term.

For now, Georgia remains among the states with lower gas prices, but the recent surge suggests drivers could continue to see increases as the summer travel season approaches.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Gas tax suspension

Dig deeper:

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp previously suspended the gas tax for Georgia drivers, saving drivers approximately 33 cents per gallon on gasoline and 37 cents per diesel. The gas tax suspension is currently scheduled to end on May 19. 

The Source

  • Information for the above story came from GasBuddy and previous reporting by FOX 5 Atlanta (links above). 

GeorgiaEconomyNewsConsumer