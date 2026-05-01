Georgia gas prices jump again as drivers feel the squeeze

The Brief Georgia gas prices rose another 5 cents, continuing a steady upward trend. Prices remain below the national average, but drivers say they are still feeling the impact. President Donald Trump says prices will drop, though drivers are paying more for now.



Gas prices are rising again across Georgia, leaving drivers feeling the impact even as prices remain below the national average.

What we know:

According to AAA, the statewide average jumped another 5 cents, continuing an upward trend tied in part to global factors, including conflict involving Iran.

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Despite the increase, Georgia prices are still about 60 cents lower than the national average, which is around $4.39 per gallon.

What they're saying:

A driver that spoke to FOX 5 Atlanta described how quickly prices can rise.

"Uh, I still drive. I'm a ride-share driver. So, I definitely still drive. So I still put gas in the car, which is why if I go in the house for a couple days or whatever, you know, I might not realize that gas prices have gone up 20 to 30 or 40 cents," the driver said.

Last month, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a measure suspending the state gas tax, which has provided some relief, though prices continue to rise nationwide, in some cases reaching levels not seen since 2022.

President Donald Trump said prices will drop once the conflict ends.

For now, drivers filling up say the rising costs are still taking a toll.