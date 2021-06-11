Georgia man charged with 200 new criminal counts in child porn investigation
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Hall County have charged a Gainesville man with hundreds of criminal counts connected to an investigation into alleged child pornography.
Officials with the Hall County Sheriff's Office tell FOX 5 that they arrested 41-year-old Robert Justin Adams on June 9 for multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to officials, Adams had previously been arrested in March and was charged with six counts of electronic exploitation of a minor at that time. He had been released from jail on a $56,000 bound.
Officials say the new charges stem from an investigation of Adams's computer that officials seized when they performed a search earlier this year. On that computer were videos of child sexual abuse, investigators say.
The investigation into the evidence is still ongoing and additional charges are possible.
