Hall County cat positive for rabies, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Hall County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Officials in Hall County are warning of another rabies case, this time in the Gainesville area.

Two people came into contact with a cat suspected of rabies in the 5000 block of Forest Drive.

The feline was sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab Virology Section in Decatur. Hall County Animal Control says it tested positive for rabies.

More than a half-dozen cases have been reported over the summer.

Rabies, which causes encephalopathy, is easily preventable. Its symptoms include fever, headache, insomnia, confusion, hallucinations, a slight or partial paralysis, hypersalivation, and/or difficulty swallowing. Ultimately, the virus can be fatal.

The good news is it is treatable and preventable. For more information visit Hall County Animal Shelter, the Georgia Division of Public Health at www.dph.georgia.gov/rabies or the CDC at cdc.gov/rabies.

Anyone who sees animals in the area acting out of the ordinary should call Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812 after hours.

Pet owners are encouraged to ensure their furry friends are up-to-date on their shots. Vaccines are available at the Hall County Animal Shelter located at 1688 Barber Road in Gainesville for $10 on Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pet owner can call 678-450-1587 to make an appointment.