Burn pile spreads fire to Hall County barn

article

Hall County fire officials have identified the cause of a major barn fire on Bennett Road.

Officials arrived at the farm just before 5 p.m. to put out a large barn fire. The structure was filled with farming equipment and bales of hay.

Luckily, no one was inside the barn at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Barn fire on Bennett Road (Credit: Hall County Fire Rescue)

The Fire Marshal's Office later reported that the fire was accidental. There appeared to be a small burn pile within 50 feet of the building that got out of hand.

"Please use this as a reminder to have a water source with you while burning, and to be at least 50 feet away from any surrounding structures," a spokesperson from the fire crew said. "When applying for the burn permit number of the day, please take special notice to the precautions."