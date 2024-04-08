Burn pile spreads fire to Hall County barn
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Hall County fire officials have identified the cause of a major barn fire on Bennett Road.
Officials arrived at the farm just before 5 p.m. to put out a large barn fire. The structure was filled with farming equipment and bales of hay.
Luckily, no one was inside the barn at the time, and no injuries were reported.
Barn fire on Bennett Road (Credit: Hall County Fire Rescue)
The Fire Marshal's Office later reported that the fire was accidental. There appeared to be a small burn pile within 50 feet of the building that got out of hand.
"Please use this as a reminder to have a water source with you while burning, and to be at least 50 feet away from any surrounding structures," a spokesperson from the fire crew said. "When applying for the burn permit number of the day, please take special notice to the precautions."