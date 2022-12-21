WWE legend 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan holds intruder at gunpoint at his home

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
11
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
High Wind Warning
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST, Clay County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 3:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

WWE legend 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan holds intruder at gunpoint at his home

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 1:22PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team
Getty Images-477342146 article

Legends of Wrestling: Hacksaw Jim Duggan carrying USA flag as he approaches fans and ring before fight at Citi Field. Flushing, NY. (William Baker /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

KERSHAW, S.C. - A WWE wrestling legend took matters into his own hands after an intruder broke into his South Carolina home. 

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan held a suspect at gunpoint at his residence on Dec. 8 until police arrived at the scene, WCIV-TV in South Carolina reported Tuesday. 

Duggan discussed the incident in an interview explaining that a man climbed over the fence at his home and ran through the yard to the front door, pounding on the glass doors. 

Jim-Duggan-WWE-Hall-of-Fame.jpg

Hall of Fame inductee Hacksaw Jim Duggan attends the 2011 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Philips Arena on April 3, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Moses Robinson/Getty Images)

When the man opened the door and entered the home, Duggan was there with a gun. WCIV noted that Duggan held the man at gunpoint while another person called the police, and no one was injured. 

The 68-year-old former wrestler hopped on social media to thank the sheriff’s office.

"Thank you to the @KershawCountySC Sheriff's Office and thank you to my fans and friends for the well wishes!"

Duggan was best known for his patriotic wrestling character, who carried his trademark 2x4 piece of wood and an American flag as he excited crowds in arenas and encouraged them to chant "USA! USA!" WWE.com noted. 

"Hacksaw" was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons, but his career was cut short due to injuries. He later went on to join the WWE in 1987 and had a successful career that led to his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 
 