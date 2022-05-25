School lockdown lifted after shooting near campus in Habersham County, deputy says

The Habersham County Sheriff's Office said a school was on lockdown while law enforcement investigated a shooting nearby at the 2000 block of State Route 197.

Habersham Ninth Grade Academy confirmed the school was on "soft lockdown" Wednesday morning, but all students were safe in the building. Sheriff's office PIO Kevin Angell said a shooting happened near the campus and the school resumed normal activities Wednesday morning. The incident didn't occur on school property and was not related to school activities, he said.

"That is typical for us to take that kind of protective behavior, our SROs were on it to protect those students," Angell said.

Angell said investigators have identified a person of interest and authorities plan to provide more information Wednesday afternoon.

"Our students and staff are safe at all of our schools at the time of this recording, and we believe that will continue," Angell said.