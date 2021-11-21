Gwinnett police search for missing 8-year-old, mother 'extremely concerned'

article

Police in Gwinnett County said an 8-year-old girl went missing shortly after midnight in Peachtree Corners.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Nicole Hall was last seen by her mother between midnight and 1 a.m. on Sunday. Hall went missing from the Hometown Studios at 7049 Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Police said Hall is diagnosed with Autism and is new to the Peachtree Corners area.

Hall was last seen wearing a blue jacket with the cartoon character Tweety on it and a blue and white pajama set. Police said she is possibly wearing her glasses and her rainbow light-up shoes.

Hall is 4-foot-10 and weighs about 80 pounds. She has brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair.

Police said Hall’s mother is extremely concerned for her daughter’s safety. Anyone who may come in contact with her or learn of her whereabouts to call the GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com .

