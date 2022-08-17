Gwinnett police search for man with 'medical conerns'

article

Police are asking for the public's help find a missing man.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Bobby Joe Denny was last seen Tuesday by a friend at Freeman's Mill Park on Alcovy Road.

Family said it's "urgent" he's found, because he has several concerning medical conditions.

Police said the man is 5-foot-9 with a medium build, brown eyes and red hair recently dyed blonde.

Police said he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a cream-colored shirt with black purple sneakers. He also wears glasses.

Police plan to search the area Wednesday, but ask anyone with information on the man's whereabouts to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or www.stopcrimeATL.com.

