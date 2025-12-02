Two found dead in Lawrenceville area home as police investigate domestic homicide

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Gwinnett County police investigate a homicide after two people were found dead in a home in the 400 block of Clearwater Place in Lawrenceville on Dec. 2, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Police found two adults dead inside a Lawrenceville home during a welfare check. Investigators recovered a firearm and are treating the case as a domestic homicide. The cause of death and relationship between the victims remain unknown pending autopsy results.



The Gwinnett County Police Department is working to determine what led to the deaths of a man and woman inside a Lawrenceville area home.

What we know:

Officials said officers responded to the 400 block of Clearwater Place in Lawrenceville at around 11 a.m. Tuesday to perform a welfare check at a home.

"They were walking around the home, and they noticed an individual inside the home that was not responsive," said Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle. "They forced entry into the home and located a male and a female deceased inside the home. They both appear to be adults."

No one else was home at the time, police said.

A firearm was recovered from the home.

Investigators are calling this a domestic homicide.

What we don't know:

Police called this a homicide, but they did not release how either person died or any circumstances surrounding the investigation.

Investigators have not yet determined the exact relationship between the two people found or the cause of death.

Police were not immediately able to disclose any previous calls to the home.

It was not clear what type of firearm was found at the scene.

The names of the individuals have not yet been released.

What's next:

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.