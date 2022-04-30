Gwinnett Police respond to scene of officer-involved shooting

Gwinnett County Police responded to the scene of a shooting involving law enforcement Saturday.

The shooting happened near the 2900 block of Oak Hampton Way in Duluth after some sort of domestic dispute.

Police did say the dispute involved a suspect and his mother.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Authorities did not say if the suspect was taken into custody.

As with all officer-involved shootings in Georgia, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to respond and conduct its own independent investigation.

This story is developing.