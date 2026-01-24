Dangerous ice in North Georgia: Here's how to measure accumulation

Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
7
Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Polk County, DeKalb County, Lumpkin County, Fannin County, Gordon County, Rockdale County, Walton County, South Fulton County, Forsyth County, Bartow County, Oglethorpe County, Banks County, Cherokee County, White County, Hall County, North Fulton County, Floyd County, Gwinnett County, Douglas County, Greene County, Barrow County, Pickens County, Cobb County, Oconee County, Clayton County, Murray County, Newton County, Henry County, Gilmer County, Madison County, Clarke County, Morgan County, Jackson County, Dawson County, Union County, Towns County, Paulding County
Ice Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 PM EST, Franklin County, Habersham County, Hart County, Elbert County, Stephens County, Rabun County
Ice Storm Warning
until MON 10:00 AM EST, Walker County, Dade County, Catoosa County, Chattooga County, Whitfield County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Putnam County, Spalding County, Butts County, Coweta County, Lamar County, Fayette County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Pike County, Jasper County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Clayton County, Murray County, Banks County, Lumpkin County, White County, Walker County, Pike County, Barrow County, Fayette County, Bartow County, Chattooga County, Lamar County, Jackson County, Oglethorpe County, Heard County, Whitfield County, Coweta County, Henry County, North Fulton County, Butts County, Dawson County, Walton County, Madison County, Troup County, Spalding County, Jasper County, Catoosa County, Upson County, Morgan County, Forsyth County, Gilmer County, Haralson County, Towns County, Carroll County, Rockdale County, Putnam County, Fannin County, Union County, Clarke County, South Fulton County, Newton County, Gordon County, Polk County, Meriwether County, Cobb County, Douglas County, Pickens County, Hall County, Dade County, Oconee County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Floyd County, Cherokee County, Greene County

Dangerous ice in North Georgia: Here's how to measure accumulation

By Jameson Moyer
Published  January 24, 2026 9:32pm EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
How to measure ice accumulations

With a winter storm impacting Georgia, bringing significant ice accumulations, some people may want to measure exactly how much ice has accumulated at their homes. 

The Brief

    • A winter storm is moving into North Georgia, bringing dangerous ice and high wind as cold temperatures persist over the next few days.
    • The storm is forecast to bring freezing rain overnight Saturday and a second round on Sunday afternoon.
    • FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Milliken explains the proper ways to measure ice accumulations.

ATLANTA - As a winter storm moves into Georgia, bringing freezing rain, significant icing, and high winds to the region over the next few days, some may want to figure out just how much ice they received. 

How do you measure ice accumulation?

What we know:

For those looking to document the storm’s impact, FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Milliken explained there are two proper ways to measure ice accumulation.

  • Horizontal icing: If you are measuring on a flat surface like a deck post, start from the base and measure the thickest portion.
  • Radial icing: If you’re measuring a surface like a tree branch, then measure the thickest portion and the thinnest portion and divide by two. The average will be the amount of ice that accumulated.
Image 1 of 2

How to measure ice accumulations (FOX 5 News)

Arctic cold blast

Big picture view:

Temperatures in North Georgia will continue to drop into Saturday night, with precipitation expected to start around 10 p.m. and intensify into freezing rain overnight.

LIVE UPDATES: Freezing rain, ice timing shifts; crews continue to treat roads

Precipitation will lighten around 5 a.m. Sunday, but temperatures aren’t expected to rise above freezing on Sunday except in a few southern areas like Lagrange and Thomaston.

Despite this, another round of precipitation is expected Sunday afternoon and will refreeze as temperatures drop even further into Monday. 

Image 1 of 4

Hand drawn model shows ice prediction from January 24, 2026 to January 25, 2025.  (FOX 5 Storm Team)

The Source: This article contains an original forecast and information compiled by the FOX 5 Storm Team. The National Weather Service contributed to this report.

