Dangerous ice in North Georgia: Here's how to measure accumulation

A winter storm is moving into North Georgia, bringing dangerous ice and high wind as cold temperatures persist over the next few days. The storm is forecast to bring freezing rain overnight Saturday and a second round on Sunday afternoon. FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Milliken explains the proper ways to measure ice accumulations.



As a winter storm moves into Georgia, bringing freezing rain, significant icing, and high winds to the region over the next few days, some may want to figure out just how much ice they received.

How do you measure ice accumulation?

For those looking to document the storm’s impact, FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Milliken explained there are two proper ways to measure ice accumulation.

Horizontal icing: If you are measuring on a flat surface like a deck post, start from the base and measure the thickest portion.

Radial icing: If you’re measuring a surface like a tree branch, then measure the thickest portion and the thinnest portion and divide by two. The average will be the amount of ice that accumulated.

Arctic cold blast

Temperatures in North Georgia will continue to drop into Saturday night, with precipitation expected to start around 10 p.m. and intensify into freezing rain overnight.

Precipitation will lighten around 5 a.m. Sunday, but temperatures aren’t expected to rise above freezing on Sunday except in a few southern areas like Lagrange and Thomaston.

Despite this, another round of precipitation is expected Sunday afternoon and will refreeze as temperatures drop even further into Monday.

