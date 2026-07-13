Gwinnett police hunt for suspect in Norcross domestic homicide

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The Brief Gwinnett County police are searching for a man accused of felony murder following a deadly Norcross apartment incident. Authorities issued arrest warrants for Jesus Efren Guerrero Ramirez after his partner was found dead last Monday. Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact investigators immediately.



Gwinnett County police are searching for a 25-year-old man after a woman was found dead inside a Norcross apartment complex last week.

What we know:

Gwinnett County police are seeking Jesus Efren Guerrero Ramirez following a homicide on July 6 at the Sterling Glenn Apartments in Norcross.

Officers responded to the apartment complex after 32-year-old Guadalupe Salazar was found dead in her home.

Investigators determined Salazar and Guerrero Ramirez were in a relationship, according to police.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Guerrero Ramirez, charging him with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of Salazar's death or what sparked the encounter. Authorities have not disclosed where Guerrero Ramirez may have ran or if he has access to additional weapons.

What you can do:

Anyone who knows any information on Guerrero Ramirez or the homicide is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770.513.5300.