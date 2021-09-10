Gwinnett police arrest suspects in separate murder cases

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department said a "a high saturation patrol detail" helped apprehend two fugitives wanted for murder, including a case in DeKalb County.

Police said an officer conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 3 on a vehicle and arrested the driver, Stephan Benjamin, on an outstanding murder warrant from DeKalb County.

The next day, an officer arrested Calvin Clemons, wanted for murder out of Buffalo, New York.

The detail involved more than 220 calls and tallied15 arrests, including 11 for felonies.

Officers conducted 188 traffic stops and issued 82 traffic citations and 15 miscellaneous citations. Six firearms were recovered over the course of the two-day detail.

Gwinnett police said officers from the Gang Unit, Community Response Teams, Special Operations Units, Communications and the Aviation Unit were involved in the detail with support from Uniform Division officers.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.