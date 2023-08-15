Gwinnett PD looking for man who bonded out after being caught with credit cards

Gwinnett County police say a routine traffic stop turned into a major fraud bust, but now they need the public's help in finding the suspect again after he bonded out of jail.

Corp. Juan Madiedo says the traffic stop was made on June 29 after the patrol officer noticed a hands-free violation.

The patrol officer then noticed 22-year-old Charles Clay was in possession of a bunch of credit cards and receipts that didn't belong to him. According to Madiedo, they were in a wallet that Clay handed to the officer.

The officer arrested Clay for financial transaction card theft and several traffic violations. Shortly after, he bonded out of jail.

But, a Gwinnett Country fraud investigator kept digging and made additional discoveries. After that, Clay was charged with 3 counts of credit card fraud, 3 counts of forgery and 3 counts of identify fraud.

Unfortunately, Clay seems to have disappeared and the police department is asking the public to help find him.

If you have information about Clay, reach out to the Gwinnett County Police Department.