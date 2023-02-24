Gwinnett officer injured in crash on I-85, driver charged with DUI

article

A Gwinnett County police officer is recovering in the hospital after a car crash involving a suspected drunk driver Thursday night.

The Gwinnett County Police Department say the crash happened while the officer was working a five-car accident on Interstate-85 near Pleasant Hill Road.

According to investigators, the officer was in her patrol vehicle when a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Suwannee resident Randy Vanallen Cooley ran into the back of her car.

Photos shared by officials show the patrol car's truck smashed in and the entire rear of the car heavily damaged.

Randy Vanallen Cooley (Gwinnett Police Department)

Medics rushed the officer to a nearby hospital. Officials say she suffered a head injury but is expected to recover.

Police arrested Cooley at the scene. He's charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, following too close, possession of an open alcohol container, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving without a valid license, and failure to register his vehicle in Georgia.