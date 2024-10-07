Gwinnett police searching for man wanted in convenience store attack

Gwinnett County police are asking the public for help identifying a man they say was caught on camera attacking a convenience store employee during a robbery.

Officials say the attack happened at the Lucky Lotto Food Plus on the 4100 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard on May 23.

According to investigators, the robber ordered the employee to lock the store's door.

Once the building was locked, police say the man hit the employee multiple times with a stun gun, threw him to the ground, and kicked him in the head.

The attack was so vicious that the employee lost consciousness, police said.

The suspected robber took $1,000 in cash and fled the store on foot.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Investigators shared photos taken from the business' security camera showing the attack and the suspect, who was wearing glasses, blue jeans, and a red hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.