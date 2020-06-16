Gwinnett County woman gunned down in her apartment

A woman was killed in a shooting in Gwinnett County late Monday night.

Police were called out to an apartment complex off on Club Lakes Parkway, off of Club Drive, just before midnight. They found a woman in her 30's dead inside one of the units.

r's intended target or maybe just an innocent victim. Her name hasn't been released pending notification of next of kin.

Police told us there were three other people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. None of them was hurt. Investigators wouldn't tell us their relationship

June 16, 2020 - Deadly shooting in Gwinnett County (FOX 5)

with the victim, but we did see upset children taken from the scene.

June 16, 2020 - Deadly shooting in Gwinnett County (FOX 5)

Advertisement

Police don't have a motive for the killing and also don't have a suspect description. In fact, they wouldn't even say if the gunman escaped in a car or on foot.

Crime scene techs could be seen collecting what appeared to be shell casings early Tuesday morning while detectives searched for areas where the bullets penetrated the building.