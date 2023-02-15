Gwinnett County father says he witnessed son's killers shoot him outside home in 'bb gun war'

Harold Travis said his best friend is gone. The Gwinnett County father said he watched the unforgettable moment his 13-year-old son Jaeden was gunned down just outside their home along Windward Lane. The shooting took place Valentine's Day evening

Travis said he warned his son not to go outside after a teenager he said he and wife have reported multiple times for picking on their son challenged him to a so-called BB gun war. Travis said Jaeden didn't listen and took off outside. Before he knew it, his son was down.

"They couldn't save my baby. God didn't save him either. I begged God to save my son," Travis told FOX 5.

Parents of 13-year-old Jaeden Travis say they are heartbroken after the teen was shot and killed (Photo: Family).

Travis said he ran outside behind his son, yelling his name.

"By the time I got to the middle of the street, I heard ‘pow pow pow’, and my son fell. They had shot him right here."

Travis said he called paramedics as the known teen and an undisclosed number of other juveniles in a car sped off.

"I said 'Don't you close your eyes on me. Don't you die on me, boy. Do not close your eyes, Jaeden," the father emotionally recalled.

Jaeden made it to the hospital, but died a short time later. His parents believe they know who shot him and why.

"For the last three years, we got police reports out on this same kid," Jaeden's mother told FOX 5. "He's been after my baby. They jumped him one time, and I had to jump in it."

When asked why the teenager and others may have picked on Jaeden, his parents said the ‘reason’ was painfully simple.

"They were just jealous of him, jealous of what he would wear," Travis concluded.

Investigators are still working to confirm a motive and a suspect. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).