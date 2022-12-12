Gwinnett County veterans search for owner of lost Marine Corp ring

A group of military veterans wants to find the rightful owner of a Marine Corp ring found in a Gwinnett County area store.

American Legion Post 233 in Loganville posted three photos showing a silver ring with the Marine Corp emblem on the top.

"Please help us find the Devil Dog or the family it belongs to!" the post read.

One side of the ring shows the iconic scene of the flag being raised over Iwo Jima with the inscription "Iwo Jima 1945".

The other side shows Tun Tavern, a historic Philadelphia tavern believed to be where the first Marine Corp recruitment drive happened during the American Revolutionary War.

The ring was found late last week at the Lidl in Stone Mountain, the American Legion Post wrote in the comments.

The ring does have an inscription code, but they are not disclosing since only the owner will know it.

Several people posted in the comments about where a similar ring could be purchased.

Anyone who may know who the owner is asked to contact American Legion Post 223.