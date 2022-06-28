Children found living in 'unsanitary' apartment near Lawrenceville, parents arrested

article

Gwinnett County police arrested two parents after finding three young children living in an apartment with its floors, walls and furniture covered in feces, urine, trash and old food.

Police arrested 24-year-old Omi Smith and 27-year-old Dorien Green on Monday at their home in the Holland Park apartments located along Holland Place in Lawrenceville.

Police said officers responded to a complaint about the living condition of the three children, ages 8, 4, and 3, living there. Officer found the unsanitary conditions while executing a search warrant.

The children were turned over to the care of the Division of Family and Children's Services.

Smith and Green were charged with three counts each of second-degree cruelty to children.

Both were booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center.

Police remind anyone who sees abuse or neglect to call 911 or DFCS 1-855-GACHILD (1-855-422-4453).