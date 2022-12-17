Gwinnett County schools employees to receive $1,000 bonus

The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved a $1,000 bonus to benefit-eligible employees at its monthly board meeting on Dec. 15.

Gwinnett County Public Schools said the one-time payment would be in employees' December paycheck.

"I am very proud of all of our employees. We know our students continue to manage the effects of the pandemic. As a result, we have asked everyone, particularly our teachers and principals, to do more to support them, and they have answered the call. Our employees have done a remarkable job addressing the needs of each and every student, and this one-time payment is one way to say ‘thank you’ for their hard work and dedication," superintendent Calvin Watts said. "GCPS employees are simply the best, and as a district, we want to ensure that each and every member of Team GCPS is appreciated and fairly compensated for all they do for our students, our schools, and our community. Gwinnett County Public Schools is committed to remaining an employer of choice that can continue to recruit and retain the highest quality of employees."

The school district approved a similar bonus in November 2021.