Gwinnett County schools staff to receive $1,000, one-time bonuses

The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved a proposal to grant one-time bonuses of $1,000 to all active Gwinnett County Public Schools employees.

Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts made the recommendation during the school district's November board meeting. The bonus will come in a lump sum in employees' December paychecks.

The bonuses cover some 21,500 employees at GCPS, totaling $21.5 million.

"For the third school year, our employees have done a remarkable job of addressing the needs of students during the pandemic," Watts said in a statement. "This one-time payment is one way we can say, ‘Thank you,’ for their hard work and their commitment to our students and to this school district. Just as our employees are committed to the district, GCPS is committed to its employees and wants to be sure they know that they are appreciated and valued.

"GCPS employees are simply the best and we must continue to look for ways to appropriately compensate all of our employees. With that in mind, I have asked for an evaluation of our salary schedules. As a district we want to ensure that each and every member of Team GCPS is appreciated and fairly and appropriately compensated for all that they do for our students, our schools, and our community. Gwinnett County Public Schools cares for its staff members and is committed to remaining an employer of choice that can continue to recruit and retain the highest quality of employees."

The board also approved a paid Juneteenth holiday in 2022.

Atlanta Public Schools is also considering $1,000 stipends next month for all its 6,000 workers, including part-time employees.

A few other metro Atlanta school districts, including APS, Clayton and Fulton County Schools, have made Juneteenth a paid holiday starting next year for employees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

