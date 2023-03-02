Expand / Collapse search
Gwinnett County school bus driver fired after being charged with child molestation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Gwinnett County Public Schools
FOX 5 Atlanta
Steven Wilkins article

Steven Wilkins (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County school bus driver has been fired after being charged with child molestation and public indecency on Monday, school officials say.

Steven Wilkins, 63, "engaged in inappropriate and illegal behavior while operating one of the district’s school buses," district officials wrote in a letter to parents.

District officials say a parent alerted them to Wilkins’ "suspicious behavior." School resource officers immediately opened an investigation.

Ultimately, Wilkins was arrested.

"It is important to note, all GCPS employees, including the accused former employee, had to pass a criminal background check before they were hired. If a potential employee fails a background check, they will not be hired," Suwanee Elementary School Principal Dr. Mary B. Taylor wrote in a letter to parents.

District officials encourage parents or students who see something suspicious to report it.