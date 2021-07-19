Gwinnett County police sergeant arrested on felony theft, violation of oath charges

A Gwinnett County police sergeant faces serious charges.

Sgt. Brad Everson was arrested on theft and violation of oath charges, the Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed.

Detectives took the veteran law enforcement officer into custody on Thursday.

He's worked for the Gwinnett County Police Department for 20 years.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more details of the police investigation.

