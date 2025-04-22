Gwinnett County police investigating Singleton Road incident
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A possible death investigation is underway in Gwinnett County after an incident Monday night.
What we know:
It happened on Singleton Road in the Norcross area.
A FOX 5 Atlanta crew observed a body in the road. Two cars were also observed being towed from the scene.
What we don't know:
At this time, Gwinnett County Police Department has not provided information about the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for an update.