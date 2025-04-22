Expand / Collapse search

Gwinnett County police investigating Singleton Road incident

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 22, 2025 7:04am EDT
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A possible death investigation is underway in Gwinnett County after an incident Monday night.

What we know:

It happened on Singleton Road in the Norcross area.

A FOX 5 Atlanta crew observed a body in the road. Two cars were also observed being towed from the scene.

What we don't know:

At this time, Gwinnett County Police Department has not provided information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for an update.

The Source

  • Information for the above story based on observations by FOX 5 Atlanta crew. 

