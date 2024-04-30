Gwinnett County Police Department hosting hiring event this weekend

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department is gearing up for a hiring event this weekend, seeking both sworn police officers and civilian communications officers (911 Center) personnel.

Currently, the department comprises 930 sworn officers, 129 communications officers, and 167 civilian employees, serving approximately 900,000 residents across 436 square miles. With a full-service approach, they offer specialized units including Computer Forensics, K-9, Aviation, Technology Research, and more.

The hiring event is scheduled for May 4 and May 5, at the Gwinnett County Police Training Center in Lawrenceville. Prospective applicants are encouraged to register and schedule appointments in advance. Those without appointments should arrive by 8 a.m., prepared for a process that may span several hours.

The event will mark Phase I of the background process, with successful candidates receiving conditional job offers. For police officers, Phase I includes an orientation, physical agility test, oral interview, psychological exam, and initial background check. Communications officers undergo a similar process, including an orientation, CritiCall simulation typing test, preliminary background investigation, and oral interview.

Requirements for police officer candidates include a high school diploma or G.E.D., U.S. citizenship, eligibility for P.O.S.T. Certification, a valid driver’s license, and a minimum age of 21. Communications officer applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess a high school diploma or G.E.D., and meet the same citizenship and certification criteria.

Phase II of the hiring process will commence shortly after the event, involving extensive background checks, polygraph examinations, medical/drug screenings, and psychological evaluations. The entire process typically spans 45-90 days.

The department offers competitive incentives, including annual raises, shift differentials, educational bonuses, and hiring incentives for both positions. Final job offer recipients can expect immediate employment.

For further details on police officer positions, visit GwinnettPoliceJobs.com or contact Investigator Valle at 770.513.5513 or pdrecruiter@gwinnettcounty.com. For communications officer roles, visit Gwinnett911Careers.com or reach out to Investigator Morgan Saldana at 770.513.5565 or Morgan.Saldana@GwinnettCounty.com.