Gwinnett County officer saves man choking in local restaurant

A Gwinnett County Police Department officer is being praised for saving a man on June 30 who was choking at a Golden Corral restaurant on Satellite Boulevard.

Sgt. Leak was grabbing lunch following a SWAT detail when another customer began choking, according to a Facebook Post.

Leak immediately approached the man and performed the Heimlich maneuver. The food the man was choking on was dislodged immediately.

The incident was caught on camera by the restaurant's surveillance system.

All GCPD officers receive CPR, First Aid, and AED training every two years in Gwinnett County, according to the department.

