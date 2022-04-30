Gwinnett County officer kills knife-wielding man accused of threatening mother, GBI says

article

A Gwinnett County police officer shot and killed a man armed with a knife at a home on Saturday evening, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI identified the man as 28-year-old Jonathan Daniel Laubscher.

Officers were checking on a domestic incident at around 7:30 p.m. near the 2900 block of Oak Hampton Way in Duluth. A woman had called saying her son was armed with a knife and threatening her.

When officers arrived, Laubscher allegedly didn't listen to verbal commands or drop the knife when hit with a stun gun. While holding the knife, the GBI said, Laubscher "lunged" at an officer, who shot him.

Laubscher died at a hospital, the GBI said.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

ATLANTA POLICE SHOOT, KILL MURDER SUSPECT DURING ATTEMPT TO SERVE WARRANT

Gwinnett County police said officers have been called to the home before.

Advertisement

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.