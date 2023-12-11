Gwinnett County police raises money for officer hit by suspected impaired driver

article

The Gwinnett County Police Foundation is hosting a fundraiser to help an officer who was struck head-on by a suspected impaired driver over the summer.

It happened on Aug. 9 at around 4:30 p.m. Officer Daniel Ortega was driving along Breckinridge Boulevard in a marked vehicle when another driver, who was reportedly driving the wrong way, collided with him.

Ortega had to be cut out of the patrol car by first responders.

(Credit: Gwinnett County Police Foundation)

The officer suffered a severe leg and foot injury and required extensive surgery, according to the foundation. They say even after several months of physical therapy, he still cannot return to work, which is putting a strain on his family. Ortega, who is the sole breadwinner, is a husband and a father.

To help his family stay afloat, the Gwinnett County Police Foundation is hosting a fundraiser at Wild Wing Cafe, located at 3517 Braselton Highway in Dacula, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Officer Daniel Ortega

All donations received will go directly to the family. Anyone who cannot attend, but still wants to give can visit the foundation's official website.