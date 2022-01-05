Gwinnett County neighborhood hasn't had recycling service for weeks

Some Gwinnett County residents took to social media this week to voice their frustrations over a change in their trash service.

They said the recycling items they set out on the curb for disposal are piling up because their trash disposal provider has temporarily suspended service.

Waste disposal company Republic Services says COVID-19 is causing staffing shortages.

Tasha Allen showed us the recyclable items that are piling up in front of some neighbors' homes in her Dacula subdivision.

"We have boxes we have mattresses we have all kinds of recyclable items that are out on the side of the road hoping that someone would pick it up. That has never happened," said Allen.

Allen said those items haven't been hauled off since Dec. 11 because the company that provides waste disposal services hasn't been picking them up.

On Tuesday, Gwinnett County officials announced Republic Services was temporarily suspending recycling services.

The company apologized for the inconvenience the temporary disruption is causing residents as they try to manage a severe manpower shortage stating:

"The COVID Omicron variant continues to hit our operations hard; we currently have approximately 20 percent of our Gwinnett workforce on quarantine. There will continue to be temporary service disruptions for recycling, bulk materials and yard waste in the coming days. We ask for and appreciate your patience as we work to get past these issues."

During the temporary service disruption, the waste disposal company's Gwinnett County customers can drop off Recyclable Materials at this Lawrenceville location on Curtis Road.

Allen said she understands staffing issues are to blame, but tells FOX 5 she called the company several times and was repeatedly told they were going to pick up the recyclables. She wishes staff would have informed customers of their staffing issues weeks ago.

"All we needed was a robocall, a text message, an email or something two weeks ago, stating that they were having issues and I don't think my neighbors would've started pulling all their stuff out had we known that it wouldn't be picked up," said Allen.

Allen says the HOA will collect the recyclables in the subdivision and transport them to the Lawrenceville location.

