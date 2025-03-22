Expand / Collapse search
Gwinnett County mom collecting clear backpacks after district opts out

Published  March 22, 2025 8:58am EDT
Gwinnett County
Clear backpacks to be donated

After the Gwinnett County School District decided against requiring students to carry clear backpacks, one woman decided to collect them for students in need.

The Brief

    • A Gwinnett County mom is collecting backpacks to donate to children in need.
    • The effort follows Gwinnett County's school safety pilot program involving clear backpacks, which the district ultimately decided not to continue.
    • Backpacks are being collected at the Stone Mountain Chick-fil-A through next week.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County mom is repurposing clear backpacks from a discontinued school safety pilot program by collecting and donating them to children in need through a partnership with the nonprofit Edu-Pack.

What we know:

The Gwinnett County School District tested clear backpacks in dozens of schools earlier this year, providing them to students at no cost. After the district opted not to require them—citing mixed feedback from families and staff—Jenny Daniels sought a way to repurpose the unused bags. She partnered with the nonprofit Edu-Pack, which provides school supplies to children in impoverished areas.

What they're saying:

Daniels said the response has been overwhelming.

"I started collecting them as soon as the pilot stopped," Daniels said.

"Just this past week it blew up, and I’m almost at 500 bookbags," she added.

Daniels said Edu-Pack told her that number of backpacks can supply an entire school.

What you can do:

Daniels is collecting backpacks at the Stone Mountain Chick-fil-A through next week. A donation box is located inside the restaurant.

Gwinnett CountyNews