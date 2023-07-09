FOUND: Man with congestive heart failure, dementia missing in Gwinnett County

article

UPDATE:

Gwinnett County police said they have safely located a man who went missing from the area this morning.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A man with congestive heart failure, known to suffer from aneurysms has gone missing in Gwinnett County. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Cleveland Irving Lowery, 72, was last seen Sunday at around 10 a.m. on Northwind Court SW in Lilburn. He was wearing blue jeans, a gray jacket and a gray Yankee hat.

Gwinnett County police described Cleveland as a balding Black man with brown eyes standing 5-feet-7-inches, and weighing about 148 pounds. He has scars on his chest and on the top of his head. He also experiences dementia.

Officials said Cleveland goes by the nicknames "Chip" and "Clev," and may respond to those if spotted.

If you see someone who matches this description, or have any information on where Cleveland could be, please reach out to the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5700.