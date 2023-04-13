Gwinnett County looking for murder suspect, asking for public's help

article

Gwinnett County Police Investigators are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in a recent homicide case. The individual in question is described as a male in his late teens or early 20s with short dreadlocks.

According to police, the person of interest is connected to an investigation involving a stolen motor vehicle in DeKalb County. Two suspects were captured on video surveillance fleeing the scene of the homicide in the stolen vehicle. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Investigators have released a photo of the person of interest and are asking members of the public to review the image. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. Police urge anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation.