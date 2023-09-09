Police nab jewelry store thief wanted for swiping pricey watch

article

Gwinnett County police believe they finally have the Kay Jewelers thief they've been looking for since May.

John Casey Rooks, 37, was arrested on Aug. 24.

Officials believe back on May 15, Rooks entered the Kay Jewelers at Sugarloaf Mills mall to try on a watch. Once he had the accessory priced at $2,000 on his wrist, they said he bolted out of the store without paying.

(Gwinnett County Police Department)

The suspect was caught on the store's surveillance camera, and those images were made public.

When Rooks was taken into custody in August, he faced unrelated charges. Felony theft by shoplifting has been added to that list. He remains in the Gwinnett County Jail.