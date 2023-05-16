Police searching for man in Sugarloaf Mills Mall jewelry theft

article

Gwinnett County Police are searching for a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a store at Sugarloaf Mills Mall.

Officials say the theft happened on May 9 at the Kay Jewelers at the mall, which is located on the 5900 block of Sugarloaf Parkway.

Surveillance footage shows the man walk into the jewelry store, try on a watch, and then run out of the mall without paying.

In total, police estimated the watch to be worth $2,000.

Investigators described the suspect as being tall and slim with a beard. He was wearing a Lakers jersey with the number 6 on it, a tan bucket hat, white or tan pants, and gray sneakers.

If you have any information about the theft, call Gwinnett County detectives at 770.513.5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477).