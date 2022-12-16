Expand / Collapse search

2 in custody after large police response near Gwinnett County hotel

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Gwinnett County police lead a person outside a hotel in Duluth in handcuffs on Dec. 16, 2022 article

Gwinnett County police lead a person outside a hotel in Duluth in handcuffs on Dec. 16, 2022 (FOX 5 Atlanta)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - There is a large police presence outside a hotel on Friday afternoon in Gwinnett County.

SKYFOX flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall. 

Officers led a person in handcuffs near the hotel. Police K-9s appeared to find another person near an ambulance.

Units lined East Liddell Road. 

Police search for a person near an ambulance parked outside at Gwinnett County hotel.

Police search for a person near an ambulance parked outside at Gwinnett County hotel.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police said officers are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle, but details are still limited. 