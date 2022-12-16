2 in custody after large police response near Gwinnett County hotel
article
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - There is a large police presence outside a hotel on Friday afternoon in Gwinnett County.
SKYFOX flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall.
Officers led a person in handcuffs near the hotel. Police K-9s appeared to find another person near an ambulance.
Units lined East Liddell Road.
Police search for a person near an ambulance parked outside at Gwinnett County hotel. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
Police said officers are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle, but details are still limited.