Gwinnett County father dies in partial crane collapse in Florida

The family is mourning the death of a Georgia construction worker killed in a crane collapse in South Florida last week.

FOX 5's sister station WOFL reports the deadly collapse happened on the afternoon of April 2 on SE 3rd Ave. bridge in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Officials say that a worker died after falling several feet from a nearby building that was under construction. Two other people who were on the bridge at the time of the collapse were rushed to a local hospital.

In a statement to FOX 5, the construction worker's family identified him as 27-year-old Gwinnett County resident Jorge De La Torre, a father of two young children.

In a GoFundMe set up to raise money for the man's funeral arrangements, Torre was remembered as a "loving father, brother, son, and partner."

"He was so loved by many, he never met a stranger, was so caring and so selfless. To have known him was a blessing, to be on his a life a joy and he will be Dearly missed, and forever be loved," Torre's wife Joselyn Farias wrote on the fundraiser's page.

Farias said that Torre had traveled to Florida many times to work.

WOFL reports that the Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating Torre's death along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).