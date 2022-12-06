Expand / Collapse search
Gwinnett County, Duluth officers team up in taser arrest during traffic stop

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Suspect tased after running from traffic stop

Duluth police posted this body cam footage of a 38-year-old suspect attempting to flee a traffic stop. One of the officers in the video tased the suspect, taking him down for the arrest.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A traffic stop turned into a taser arrest when an officer jumped in to help a fellow struggling officer.

A Gwinnett County Police officer was conducting a traffic stop on Pleasant Hill Road. An officer from Duluth stepped in to back him up.

In the body cam footage, you can see the Duluth officer and an unidentified female standing away from the Gwinnett County officer who appears to be having difficulty with the male suspect.

When the suspect attempted to run away, the Duluth officer sprang into action and fired his taser, taking him to the ground.

That 38-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and an outstanding warrant.